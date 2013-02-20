FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lafarge says swings to Q4 profit
February 20, 2013 / 6:22 AM / 5 years ago

Lafarge says swings to Q4 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Lafarge, the world’s largest cement maker, said on Wednesday it swung back to profit in the fourth quarter and said it secured close to 900 million euros ($1.2 billion) worth of divestments in 2012.

Quarterly net profit was 100 million euros, compared with a loss of 3 million in the same period a year earlier, while sales declined 1 percent to 3.8 billion.

The company said it would propose a dividend of 1 euro a share for 2012. ($1 = 0.7487 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by James Regan)

