Lafarge says swings to Q4 profit

PARIS, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Lafarge, the world’s largest cement maker, said on Wednesday it swung back to profit in the fourth quarter and said it secured close to 900 million euros ($1.2 billion) worth of divestments in 2012.

Quarterly net profit was 100 million euros, compared with a loss of 3 million in the same period a year earlier, while sales declined 1 percent to 3.8 billion.

The company said it would propose a dividend of 1 euro a share for 2012. ($1 = 0.7487 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by James Regan)