FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lafarge takes charge for Syria, Iraq assets
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
February 18, 2015 / 6:36 AM / 3 years ago

Lafarge takes charge for Syria, Iraq assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 18 (Reuters) - French cement group Lafarge on Wednesday took a 385 million euro ($439 million) charge for impairment of assets in Syria and Iraq, and said it saw cement market growth of between 2 and 5 percent in 2015 with growth coming mainly in emerging markets.

Lafarge said it still hoped to complete its planned merger deal with Swiss counterpart Holcim in the first half of this year as it delivered fourth quarter EBITDA earnings of 679 million euros, down 4 percent mainly due to negative exchange rate developments and in line with analysts’ expectations.

It predicted EBITDA in 2015 of between 3.0 and 3.2 billion euros and reaffirmed its existing cost-saving targets. ($1 = 0.8767 euros) (Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.