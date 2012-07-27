FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lafarge says Q2 hit by Greek charge, keeps outlook
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 27, 2012 / 5:32 AM / in 5 years

Lafarge says Q2 hit by Greek charge, keeps outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 27 (Reuters) - French cement maker Lafarge on Friday reported improved sales and operating profit in the second-quarter, but its net profit took a hit from a 200 million write-down of the value of its Greek assets.

The company also confirmed it continues to see higher cement demand and reiterated its targets to secure at least 1 billion euros ($1.23 billion) of divestments this year and cut net debt to less than 10 billion as soon as possible in 2013.

Excluding charges, net profit was stable at 294 million euros, but slumped 80 percent to 57 million as the company took a 200 million euros charge to write down the value of its Greek assets.

Sales in the quarter rose 5 percent to 4.26 billion.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.