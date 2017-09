July 25 (Reuters) - Lafarge SA CEO Bruno Lafont tells reporters on conference call: * Lafarge should see less impact from adverse forex rates in H2 -CEO * Lafarge sees signs of recovery in some European countries such as Poland,

britain, Greece -CEO * Lafarge’s banks will give detailed info in “coming days” to

potential buyers on assets the group plans to sell as part of planned merger with Switzerland’s Holcim -CEO