Lafarge to start Tarmac asset sales by end-June

PARIS, June 12 (Reuters) - A UK construction materials joint venture between miner Anglo American and cement maker Lafarge is likely to begin selling a series of assets as required by regulators by the end of the month, Lafarge’s chief executive said on Tuesday.

Britain’s Competition Commission said last month that the companies had to sell “an extensive package of operations” including one of the UK’s largest cement plants, for the planned joint venture to win approval.

“It’s a process that should start at the end of the month of June when we have completed the process of authorisation and consultation with the antitrust authorities,” Bruno Lafont told journalists ahead of an analyst day.

Both companies said in May that they were confident the conditions for the joint venture would be met, prompting speculation taht they might have buyers for the assets lined up, despite government austerity plans that are likely to limit infrastructure spending.

Lafont commented on the so-called Tarmac joint venture’s asset sales during a news conference focused on Lafarge’s plan to cut costs by 1.3 billion euros and boost profits over the next four years.