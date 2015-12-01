FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lafargeholcim CEO: No need to use shareholder cash for assets
December 1, 2015

Lafargeholcim CEO: No need to use shareholder cash for assets

ZURICH, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Lafargeholcim does not need to invest shareholder cash in major acquisitions with big premiums, Chief Executive Eric Olsen told investors at a meeting in London on Tuesday.

Following the merger of France’s Lafarge and Switzerland’s Holcim earlier this year, Olsen said he is confident the group can grow with markets around its existing asset footprint worldwide with what he called a “lean cap-ex approach.”

“Because of our portfolio, we do not need to deploy significant new capital to execute our strategy,” Olsen told investors. (Reporting by John Miller; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

