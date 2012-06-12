FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lafarge to cut costs, boost profit through 2015
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 12, 2012 / 5:18 AM / 5 years ago

Lafarge to cut costs, boost profit through 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 12 (Reuters) - Lafarge, the world’s biggest cement maker, unveiled plans on Tuesday to cut costs by 1.3 billion euros ($1.63 billion) over the next four years and boost core profit by at least 450 million.

The group added that it wants to reduce net debt below 10 billion euros as soon as possible next year and that it plans to shun major acquisitions in the period through 2015.

“While we anticipate a demanding economic environment, we are confident that the actions we are taking will help drive sales, cash flows and returns,” Chief Executive Bruno Lafont said in a statement.

Lafarge confirmed its 2012 targets. ($1 = 0.7993 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Nina Sovich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.