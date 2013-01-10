FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Lafarge to sell six aggregate quarries in US
January 10, 2013

France's Lafarge to sell six aggregate quarries in US

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Lafarge, the world’s largest cement maker, is selling six aggregate quarries in the United States worth $160 million as part of its plan to hive off non-core assets and cut debt.

The quarries are located in Georgia and represent less than 1 percent of Lafarge’s sales in North America in 2011, the French company said on Thursday.

Lafarge is in a drive to shed non-core assets to cut its debt to less than 10 billion euros ($13 billion) and slated disposals worth 1 billion euros in 2012.

