ZURICH May 3 Departing LafargeHolcim
Chief Executive Eric Olsen said tensions at the company preceded
his exit from the world's largest cement maker, with his
decision unconnected to the inquiry that revealed the company
paid armed groups in war-torn Syria.
Olsen, who is due to leave on the second anniversary of the
merger that created the company on July 15, was cleared of
involvement in the affair in the report published last week.
He said it was true "some tensions" came up over the last
period, and he thought it was in the best interests of everyone
for him to move on.
"It is exactly two years after our start date and I am going
to be leaving a group in great shape with clear targets in
place," Olsen told reporters.
(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Susan Fenton)