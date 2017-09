ZURICH, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Franco-Swiss building materials group LafargeHolcim said Chairman Wolfgang Reitzle would not stand for re-election at the annual meeting in May.

“The board regrets this decision while acknowledging Mr. Reitzle’s wish to pursue other business activities that will require his fullest attention, in particular the chairmanship of the Linde supervisory board,” it said on Monday.

It proposed naming Vice Chairman Beat Hess to be its new chairman. (Reporting by Michael Shields)