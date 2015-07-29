FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LafargeHolcim aims for dividend of at least 1.30 Sfr/shr
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
July 29, 2015 / 5:05 AM / 2 years ago

LafargeHolcim aims for dividend of at least 1.30 Sfr/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, July 29 (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim aims to pay a dividend of at least 1.30 Swiss francs ($1.35) per share, the world’s biggest cement maker said on Wednesday while laying out objectives for the second half of the year.

“As a first step, LafargeHolcim has decided on a progressive dividend policy, starting at least at CHF 1.30 per share for the financial year 2015, subject to the approval of the Annual General Meeting in 2016,” it said, adding this applied to all shares, including stock paid out as a scrip dividend announced in March.

It said it expected net proceeds of around 6.0 billion francs by year-end from divestments.

“This would lead to a net debt below 15.0 billion francs by year-end 2015, prior to the fair value adjustment on the Lafarge debt and a potential squeeze-out of Lafarge S.A.”

$1 = 0.9623 Swiss francs Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.