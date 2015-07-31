FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lafarge submits offer for remaining stake in Greece's Heracles
July 31, 2015 / 8:01 AM / 2 years ago

Lafarge submits offer for remaining stake in Greece's Heracles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 31 (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim, the world’s biggest cement maker, on Friday offered to buy out the shares it does not own in Greek peer Heracles.

LafargeHolcim owns about 90 percent of Heracles and under Greek law was required to make a squeeze-out offer for the remaining stake.

The newly merged group will pay 1.23 euros a share for the remaining 11 percent stake in Heracles or about 9.6 million euros, according to Reuters calculations.

Heracles is Greece’s biggest cement maker and competes with Titan. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by Jason Neely)

