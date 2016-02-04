FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LafargeHolcim considers revised divestment plan in India
Sections
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Harvey Aftermath
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Top News
February 4, 2016 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

LafargeHolcim considers revised divestment plan in India

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The company's new logo is pictured at the headquarters of LafargeHolcim in Zurich, Switzerland, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/Files

ZURICH (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim LtdLHN.VX ‍is reviewing its divestment plan in India after talks with Birla Corporation Limited (BCL)(BRLC.NS)for the sale of the Jojobera and Sonadih cement plants in Eastern India fell through, it said on Thursday.

“LafargeHolcim today announced that it is considering a divestment of its interest in Lafarge India with an annual cement capacity of around 11 million tonnes,” it said.

The divestment would require the approval of theCompetition Commission of India (CCI) as an alternate remedy for the merger of the group’s legacy companies, it said, adding talks with CCI continued.

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.