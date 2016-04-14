FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India tribunal halts Lafarge India sale, delaying LafargeHolcim merger
April 14, 2016 / 7:05 AM / a year ago

India tribunal halts Lafarge India sale, delaying LafargeHolcim merger

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 14 (Reuters) - A tribunal in India has halted the sale of Lafarge India after an appeal by a rival, delaying the merger of Lafarge and Holcim’s Indian operations.

The Competition Appellate Tribunal stayed a February order by antitrust watchdog Competition Commission of India (CCI) allowing the sale of Lafarge India until the next hearing on May 9, according to an order posted on the tribunal’s website.

The CCI’s order was challenged by Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd, which the tribunal said had been “aggrieved” by the order, without elaborating. A spokeswoman for Dalmia Bharat declined to comment.

In February, LafargeHolcim said it was considering a divestment of its interest in Lafarge India, which has an annual capacity of 11 million tonnes, to comply with antitrust rules for the merger of the group’s legacy companies.

The group had earlier tried to sell 5.1 million tonnes of Lafarge India’s capacity to Indian cementmaker Birla Corp Ltd, but the deal was called off due to regulatory hurdles.

Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
