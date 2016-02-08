FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LafargeHolcim gets revised divestment order in India
February 8, 2016 / 6:10 PM / 2 years ago

LafargeHolcim gets revised divestment order in India

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 8 (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim has received a revised order from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to divest its interest in Lafarge India, including three cement plants and two grinding stations with total annual capacity of 11 million tons, it said.

“The proposed transaction is an alternate remedy for the merger of the group’s legacy companies and now forms part of the company’s 3.5 billion Swiss franc ($3.54 billion) divestment target in 2016,” the world’s biggest construction materials group said.

It said last week it was reviewing its divestment plan in India after talks with Birla Corporation Limited (BCL) for the sale of the Jojobera and Sonadih cement plants in Eastern India fell through. ($1 = 0.9894 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
