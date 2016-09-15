FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
LafargeHolcim cuts jobs as part of reorganization of company functions
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Bangladesh pushes back thousands of fleeing Rohingya
World
Bangladesh pushes back thousands of fleeing Rohingya
September 15, 2016 / 2:35 PM / a year ago

LafargeHolcim cuts jobs as part of reorganization of company functions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 15 (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim on Thursday said it was shedding around 250 jobs as part of a reorganization of global functions at the cement and building supplies company.

The overhaul represents the end of the integration phase of the company that was created by a merger between Frances's Lafarge and Switzerland's Holcim last year.

The plan will result in around 250 job reductions in corporate functions by the end of 2017, of which around 130 would be in Holderbank, Switzerland, 80 in L'Isle d'Abeau, France, and the remainder in other global sites in the rest of the world, the company said in a statement..

LafargeHolcim has 100,000 employees around the world and combined net sales of 29.5 billion Swiss francs ($30.33 billion)in 2015.

$1 = 0.9727 Swiss francs Reporting by John Revill

