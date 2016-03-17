FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LafargeHolcim posts Q4 loss, keeps planned dividend
#Switzerland Market Report
March 17, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

LafargeHolcim posts Q4 loss, keeps planned dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 17 (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim, the Swiss-French cement giant in the midst of a post-merger restructuring, posted a surprise fourth-quarter loss of 2.86 billion Swiss francs ($2.93 billion) after booking 3 billion francs in impairment and other charges.

It still maintained its proposal for a 1.50 franc per share dividend announced in November and said it was on track to hit its 2018 financial targets.

Adjusted operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 1.40 billion francs in the fourth quarter came in below the 1.45 billion average estimate in a Reuters poll of by analysts.

Quarterly sales of 7.44 billion francs also missed the poll average of 7.51 billion francs.

$1 = 0.9774 Swiss francs Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Joshua Franklin

