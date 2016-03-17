LafargeHolcim posts Q4 loss, keeps planned dividend

ZURICH, March 17 (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim, the Swiss-French cement giant in the midst of a post-merger restructuring, posted a surprise fourth-quarter loss of 2.86 billion Swiss francs ($2.93 billion) after booking 3 billion francs in impairment and other charges.

It still maintained its proposal for a 1.50 franc per share dividend announced in November and said it was on track to hit its 2018 financial targets.

Adjusted operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 1.40 billion francs in the fourth quarter came in below the 1.45 billion average estimate in a Reuters poll of by analysts.

Quarterly sales of 7.44 billion francs also missed the poll average of 7.51 billion francs.