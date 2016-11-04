FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
LafargeHolcim Q3 core earnings rise 10.5 pct
#Switzerland Market Report
November 4, 2016 / 6:25 AM / 10 months ago

LafargeHolcim Q3 core earnings rise 10.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 4 (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim said it remained on course to achieve its full-year profitability target as the world's largest cement maker reported a 10.5 percent increase in core earnings during the third quarter.

The Jona, Switzerland-based company posted adjusted operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 1.685 billion Swiss francs ($1.73 billion), just beating analyst forecasts of 1.67 billion francs in a Reuters poll.

As a result operating EBITDA adjusted for merger costs on a like-for-like basis rose by 2 percent in the nine months of the year. LafargeHolcim said on Friday it would reach its goal of "at least" a high-single-digit percentage increase in operating EBITDA for the full year.

$1 = 0.9745 Swiss francs Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
