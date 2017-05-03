ZURICH May 3 LafargeHolcim beat
expectations for sales and core profit in the first quarter, it
said on Wednesday, a bittersweet performance for the cement and
building materials company as it begins a search for a new chief
executive.
The world's largest cement maker is looking for a new CEO to
replace Eric Olsen, who is quitting in July after the company
acknowledged making payments to armed groups to keep its factory
running in war-torn Syria.
LafargeHolcim posted adjusted operating profit before
interest tax and amortization of 801 million Swiss francs
($808.11 million), beating forecasts of 783 million francs in a
Reuters poll.
($1 = 0.9912 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by John Revill)