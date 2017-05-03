ZURICH May 3 LafargeHolcim's board of
directors and management received just under 61 percent support
from shareholders at the Swiss company's annual general meeting
on Wednesday, amid displeasure after the cement maker admitted
paying armed groups in war-torn Syria.
Just over 38 percent of shareholders voted against giving
discharge to the board of directors and management at the annual
general meeting in Zurich.
"This is not a result we can boast of," said chairman Beat
Hess. "There were mistakes made in the past, mistakes that are
not compatible with a company of our values.
"I understand the displeasure expressed in this result," he
said.
(Reporticng by John Revill; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi
and Joshua Franklin)