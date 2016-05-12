UPDATE 2-LafargeHolcim forecasts rising operating profit after Q1 miss

* Analysts sceptical CEO can reach 2016 EBITDA target

* Indian disposals to be announced during second half

* LafargeHolcim expects 2017 asset sales to be ‘substantial’ (Adds CEO comment from call, analyst comment from note)

By John Miller

ZURICH, May 12 (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim Chief Executive Eric Olsen sought to shrug off a dismal first quarter on Thursday, saying price hikes and cost savings from last year’s merger would help 2016 operating profit grow by at least a high single-digit rate.

First-quarter adjusted operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation slipped 17 percent at constant exchange rates to 824 million Swiss francs ($848.6 million), well below the average analyst estimate of 935 million francs in a Reuters poll.

Sales dropped 5.5 percent to 6.1 billion francs, but rose slightly in constant currencies.

France’s Lafarge and Switzerland’s Holcim joined forces last June, betting a bigger size would help defy pressures including sluggish markets.

On Thursday, the company said it had begun boosting prices, its fuel prices were sinking and that it expected to exceed its goal of 450 million francs in merger-related synergies in 2016.

“The first quarter is not indicative of our full year results,” Olsen said on a call. “We see two positive signs: Solid demand in our markets...and secondly, declining fuel prices where changing the fuel mix has helped us reduce our energy costs.”

The shares fell 2.3 percent in Zurich, extending their decline this year to nearly 15 percent. By comparison, German rival Heidelbergcement’s shares are flat.

EVEN WORSE THAN EXPECTED

Analysts said LafargeHolcim’s quarterly performance was even worse than expected, making it tough to deliver on Olsen’s goal for the full year of high single-digit-rate growth of adjusted operating EBITDA at constant exchange rates.

“We believe that LafargeHolcim will struggle to achieve its 2016 EBITDA guidance, given the weak trends,” wrote Bernstein analyst Phil Roseberg.

“Investors were anticipating a bad result, but not to this extent,” he said, adding management heads were “still in the sand”.

LafargeHolcim’s optimistic view of the balance of 2016 mirrors recent announcements by rivals.

A week ago, Heidelberg raised its profit guidance for 2016 after it got off to a better-than-expected start.

France’s much-smaller Vicat also forecast improved operating performance in 2016.

Olsen stuck to his goal of generating 3.5 billion francs in proceeds from divestitures in 2016 -- including Indian plant disposals he now expects to announce in the second half -- and added he has identified additional assets to be unloaded.

“There’s a substantial additional amount that we’re working on,” Olsen said. “The overall amount would be less in 2017 than 2016, but it will still be a substantial effort.”