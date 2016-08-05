UPDATE 2-LafargeHolcim beats forecasts with price hikes, merger benefits

* Q2 adjusted EBITDA up 6 pct to 1.71 bln Swiss Francs

* Confirms 2016 outlook and 2018 targets

* Expects prices to improve in H2 (Adds CEO comments from call, background)

By Michael Shields

ZURICH, Aug 5 (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim beat quarterly profit forecasts thanks to higher selling prices and efficiency savings, easing the pressure on management struggling to make a success of the mega-merger last year that created the world's biggest cement maker.

The Switzerland-based firm reported second-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 1.71 billion Swiss francs ($1.76 billion).

That was up 6 percent on a like-for-like basis and better than the 1.62 billion francs expected on average by analysts in a Reuters poll.

The company reaffirmed its forecast for at least a high-single-digit percentage increase in adjusted EBITDA this year.

Its shares jumped 5 percent in early Friday trading.

After a 17 percent fall in the first quarter, analysts had said the company would need to report at least a flat outcome in the second quarter if LafargeHolcim was to achieve the target, which is adjusted for merger costs and restructuring expenses.

"Our focus on pricing and synergies is delivering visible earnings momentum, driving a 210 basis points year-on-year improvement in operating margins," Chief Executive Eric Olsen said in a statement.

Underlying operating profit would have risen 13 percent if not for gas shortages in Nigeria that affected its plants, he added, saying the company was adapting plants to reduce dependency on gas in measures to take effect by the year end.

The company has already exceeded its 2016 goal of making divestments worth 3.5 billion francs and said it had extended the programme to 5 billion francs by the end of next year.

Sales in the quarter fell to 7.28 billion francs, below the poll average of 7.64 billion francs.

The results provided some comfort for Olsen and investors who have seen the stock fall 9 percent this year amid weak results, concerns about slowdowns in key markets in Europe and Latin America, and doubts the merger of France's Lafarge and Holcim will deliver the expected benefits.

"Improved EBITDA despite disappointing sales suggests the company is focusing on higher sales prices rather than defending market share," ZKB analyst Martin Huesler wrote in a note, adding a series of divestments had clouded earnings visibility.

The company has pushed through price increases and cut costs and benefited from lower fuel prices, as well as strong demand in the quarter in countries including the Philippines, Mexico, the United States, Algeria and Lebanon.

Olsen said overall demand in its cement markets was set to grow between 1 and 3 percent this year - a point less than it had seen before - with prices, that have recovered to end-2015 levels after a 2.2 percent quarterly rise, continuing to gain in the second half.

The company has booked more than 60 percent of its targeted 450 million francs in merger-related synergies in 2016.

German rival Heidelberg last week beat core profit forecasts and confirmed its guidance.

Olsen said it was too soon to judge the impact of Britain's vote to leave the European Union, but LafargeHolcim was committed to the British market.