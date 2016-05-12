FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lafargeholcim Q1 op profit lags poll, says 2016 targets on track
#Switzerland Market Report
May 12, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

Lafargeholcim Q1 op profit lags poll, says 2016 targets on track

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 12 (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim’s first-quarter operating profit fell more than analysts expected as earnings continue to lag following a merger in 2015 that created the world’s biggest cement maker.

Adjusted operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation slipped 21.5 percent to 824 million Swiss francs ($848.61 million), the company said on Thursday, compared to the average analyst estimate of 935 million francs in a Reuters poll.

Sales dropped 5.5 percent to 6.1 billion francs, the company said, also lagging forecasts.

The Swiss-French company said its 2016 targets were on track and that it expects adjusted operating EBITDA to grow at least at a high single-digit rate.

$1 = 0.9710 Swiss francs Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
