LafargeHolcim confirms outlook with Q2 earnings beat

ZURICH, Aug 5 (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim reported better-than-expected operating profit in its second quarter and reaffirmed its guidance, easing the pressure on management struggling to make a success of the mega-merger that created the building materials giant.

The Switzerland-based company reported adjusted operating profit before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 1.71 billion Swiss francs ($1.76 billion) in the three months ended June 30, up 6 percent on a like-for-like basis and better than the 1.62 billion francs expected on average by analysts in a Reuters poll.