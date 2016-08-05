FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LafargeHolcim confirms outlook with Q2 earnings beat
#Switzerland Market Report
August 5, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

LafargeHolcim confirms outlook with Q2 earnings beat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 5 (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim reported better-than-expected operating profit in its second quarter and reaffirmed its guidance, easing the pressure on management struggling to make a success of the mega-merger that created the building materials giant.

The Switzerland-based company reported adjusted operating profit before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 1.71 billion Swiss francs ($1.76 billion) in the three months ended June 30, up 6 percent on a like-for-like basis and better than the 1.62 billion francs expected on average by analysts in a Reuters poll.

$1 = 0.9735 Swiss francs Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Rupert Pretterklieber

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
