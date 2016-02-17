FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 17, 2016

LafargeHolcim says South African union accepts pay offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 17 (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim said on Wednesday a South African union representing about 800 striking workers has accepted an 8 percent pay increase, raising the prospects of ending a week-long walkout.

The National Union of Mineworkers, which initially demanded an 13 percent pay rise, has taken the latest offer to its members, Lafarge said in a statement.

Operations at the cement maker’s plants have not been affected since the strike started a week ago. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Joe Brock)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
