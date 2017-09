JOHANNESBURG, Feb 22 (Reuters) - South Africa’s National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) signed a one-year wage agreement with the local unit of cement maker LafargeHolcim, it said on Monday, ending a strike that had just entered its second week.

NUM said its members will receive 8 percent pay increases and other benefits including raises on housing grants and allowances for taking on temporary positions. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla, Writing by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)