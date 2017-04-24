FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 24, 2017 / 5:15 AM / 4 months ago

LafargeHolcim CEO to depart in wake of Syria controversy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 24 (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim Chief Executive Eric Olsen will leave the company in July, the world's largest cement maker said on Monday, in the wake of a report into allegations the company paid armed groups in Syria to keep a plant open.

"While I was absolutely not involved in, nor even aware of, any wrongdoing I believe my departure will contribute to bringing back serenity to a company that has been exposed for months on this case," said Olsen in a statement. (Reporting by John Revill; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

