LafargeHolcim says Syrian plant gave money to armed groups

ZURICH, March 2 (Reuters) - LafargeHolcim on Thursday said an internal investigation had revealed its cement plant in Syria had provided funding to armed groups in the war-torn country.

"It appears from the investigation that the local company provided funds to third parties to work out arrangements with a number of these armed groups, including sanctioned parties, in order to maintain operations and ensure safe passage of employees and supplies to and from the plant," the Swiss company said in a statement.

"The investigation could not establish with certainty the ultimate recipients of funds beyond those third parties engaged. In hindsight, the measures required to continue operations at the plant were unacceptable. " (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)