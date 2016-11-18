FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
LafargeHolcim to increase shareholder payout, cuts earnings goal
November 18, 2016 / 6:20 AM / 9 months ago

LafargeHolcim to increase shareholder payout, cuts earnings goal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Building materials giant LafargeHolcim cut its mid-term profit outlook on Friday but sweetened the pill by saying it planned an improved payout for shareholders as well as 1 billion Swiss francs ($991 million) worth of share buybacks.

The world's biggest cement maker -- created by a merger between France's Lafarge and Switzerland's Holcim last year -- said it expected operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to reach 7 billion Swiss francs by 2018, down from the previous goal of "at least" 8 billion francs.

The downgrade was due to a reduced size of the company, which has been pulling out of some countries, as well as currency effects.

$1 = 1.0090 Swiss francs Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields

