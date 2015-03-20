FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Galchev declines comment on terms of Holcim/Lafarge merger
#Basic Materials
March 20, 2015 / 12:05 PM / 2 years ago

Russia's Galchev declines comment on terms of Holcim/Lafarge merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 20 (Reuters) - Russian businessman Filaret Galchev, who owns shares in Switzerland’s Holcim via Eurocement Holding AG, declined to comment on Friday on the new terms of the firm’s merger with France’s Lafarge.

Asked whether he supported the new terms, an aide to Galchev said: “No comment.”

Holcim and Lafarge have agreed new terms for their plan to create the world’s biggest cement company, giving unhappy shareholders in the Swiss firm a better deal.

While the merger is back on track after a rocky few weeks, the two firms have yet to agree who will run the combined entity with annual sales of more than 30 billion euros. Galchev owns 10.8 percent of Holcim via Eurocement. (Reporting by Olga Sichkar; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

