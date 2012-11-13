FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lagardere mostly likely to exit EADS in 2013 -CEO
November 13, 2012

Lagardere mostly likely to exit EADS in 2013 -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - French media group Lagardere , owner of 7.5 percent of EADS whose planned merger with Britain’s BAE Systems collapsed last month, said on Tuesday it will most likely dispose of its EADS stake in 2013.

Lagardere CEO and EADS Chairman Arnaud Lagardere said in a conference call that the programmes for the future A350 aircraft and for the A400M military transport plane were well under way, providing a “window” to sell the EADS stake.

Lagardere owns its EADS stake as part of a pact designed to maintain the balance between the company’s French and German shareholders.

The French state owns 15 percent, while German carmaker Daimler holds 15 percent, with 22.5 percent of voting rights.

