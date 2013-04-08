FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lagardere begins sale of EADS stake
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 8, 2013 / 5:41 PM / 4 years ago

Lagardere begins sale of EADS stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 8 (Reuters) - French media group Lagardere has begun selling its 7.4 percent stake in Airbus parent EADS, a key element of the group’s planned ownership restructuring.

The sale of the stake, worth 2.4 billion euros ($3.12 billion) at current prices, will be conducted via a private placement, Lagardere said in a statement on Monday. Merrill Lynch and Societe Generale are global coordinators and bookrunners.

EADS has committed to buying back 500 million euros’ ($650.85 million) worth of shares, Lagardere added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.