FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lagardere places EADS shares in 37.35-37.45 euro price range
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
Puerto Rico
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Merrill Lynch & Co Inc
April 9, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 4 years ago

Lagardere places EADS shares in 37.35-37.45 euro price range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS/FRANKFURT, April 9 (Reuters) - French media group Lagardere has sold most of its 7.4 percent stake in Airbus parent EADS in a price range of 37.35 euros to 37.45 euros a share, traders said on Tuesday.

The traders said 80 percent of the order book had been covered.

EADS shares were down 3.3 percent, at 37.45 a day after Lagardere said it had mandated Merrill Lynch and Societe Generale to manage the sale of its stake, worth 2.4 billion euros ($3.12 billion).

$1 = 0.7682 euros Reporting By Blaise Robinson and Daniela Pegna

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.