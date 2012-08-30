UPDATE 2-Lagardere keeps goal as H2 seen stronger than H1

* H1 EBIT down at 112 million, sales little changed

* Keeps outlook for stable EBIT

* Still looking at ways to list Canal+ pay-TV (Adds comment on Canal+)

PARIS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - French media-to-aerospace group Lagardere posted a lower first-half operating profit but kept its full-year target as it expected the second half to be much better than the previous half.

The confirmed outlook of a stable operating profit comes after Lagardere warned in June that advertising sales would drop 3-5 percent at its magazine and radio division compared with a previous forecast for stable sales.

Recurring operating profit from media activities came in at 112 million euros ($140.31 million) in the first half, down from 168 million from the same period a year ago, on sales that were roughly stable at 3.389 billion euros.

“Despite a difficult environment, the figures show a good resistance,” Arnaud Lagardere, who heads the company, said at a conference call on Thursday. He added that the second half of the year should see significant improvement, helped by better book sales, against the traditionally weaker first half.

The book publishing division saw lower profits -- down at 57 million from 71 million -- hurt by the advent of e-books, which tend to have lower prices, in the U.S. and the UK markets. Lagardere called the outlook for the second half positive, citing the launch of new books such as J.K. Rowling’s “The Casual Vacancy.”

The company’s Lagardere Services, which includes retail outlets in airports and train stations and distribution, saw sales in the first half of this year partly benefit from “dynamic global air traffic levels”.

Sales reached 1.821 billion euros, up 1 percent or 2.4 percent like-for-like. But operating profit slipped to 37 million from 41 million due to costs linked to the unit’s development in Asia and integration costs from new activities in Europe.

At the conference call, Finance Director Dominique D‘Hinnin said Lagardere had begun discussions with telecoms and media group Vivendi about listing their jointly-owned Canal+ pay TV.

Dire stock market conditions have prevented plans to list the group in which Lagardere owns a 20 percent stake.

“We are trying again and again. It is one of our main priorities,” added Arnaud Lagardere.

The comments seem to contrast with those of Canal+ Finance Director Julien Verley who, when asked earlier on Thursday at Vivendi’s results presentation whether there had been any recent talks between the two sides, seemed to downplay a quick resolution.

“Technically, legally, there’s a window [for Lagardere to exercise an option to exit under a shareholders’ agreement],” he said.

“But at this stage no one is working at it concretely and there are no particular exchanges on this topic.”

Lagardere shares closed 2.6 percent lower at 21.58 euros, taking gains to about 8.6 percent t his year against a 30 percent drop last year due to repeated profit warnings, problems at the fledgling sports unit, and the failure of a public listing of a stake in pay TV operator Canal+.