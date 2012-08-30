FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lagardere keeps target as H2 seen stronger than H1
August 30, 2012 / 3:55 PM / in 5 years

Lagardere keeps target as H2 seen stronger than H1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Media-to-aerospace group Lagardere posted a lower first-half operating profit but kept its full-year target as it expected the second half to be much better than the previous half.

“The second half of the year should benefit from a significant improvement in profitability after a first half performance that cannot be extrapolated to the full year,” the company said in a statement on Thursday, pointing out that the first six months of the year are traditionally weaker.

Recurring operating profit from media activities came in at 112 million euros ($140.31 million), down from 168 million from the same period a year ago, on sales that were roughly stable at 3.389 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7982 euros) (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs, Editing by Christian Plumb)

