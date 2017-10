PARIS, June 12 (Reuters) - French media-to-aerospace conglomerate Lagardere warned that it now expects advertising sales to drop 3-5 percent at its Lagardere Active division, compared with a previous forecast for stable sales.

The company said that it was keeping its forecast for flat recurring earnings before interest and tax despite the worsening outlook for ad sales. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Nina Sovich)