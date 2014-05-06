FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lagardere very confident to hit full-year profit target
May 6, 2014
May 6, 2014 / 9:11 AM / 3 years ago

Lagardere very confident to hit full-year profit target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 6 (Reuters) - Lagardere head Arnaud Lagardere said on Tuesday that the group would hit its full-year target for flat to 5 percent higher recurring media operating profit.

“We are very confident that we will achieve this range. We will achieve this guidance,” Lagardere said at the company’s annual general meeting.

He added that the company planned to prioritise organic growth over acquisitions from now on.

Lagardere is due to report first-quarter sales on May 13. (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Blaise Robinson)

