Lagardere says sales slightly tougher in Q1

PARIS, May 3 (Reuters) - Lagardere saw earnings in line with expectations in the first quarter, though the period was “a little bit harder” in terms of sales, the head of the media-to-aerospace group, Arnaud Lagardere, told its annual shareholder meeting.

Lagardere also confirmed its forecast for a flat operating result this year on Thursday.

The company, which owns Elle and Paris Match magazines and Europe 1 radio, is due to publish quarterly sales on May 10. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by James Regan)