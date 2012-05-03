FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lagardere says sales slightly tougher in Q1
May 3, 2012 / 9:41 AM / in 5 years

Lagardere says sales slightly tougher in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 3 (Reuters) - Lagardere saw earnings in line with expectations in the first quarter, though the period was “a little bit harder” in terms of sales, the head of the media-to-aerospace group, Arnaud Lagardere, told its annual shareholder meeting.

Lagardere also confirmed its forecast for a flat operating result this year on Thursday.

The company, which owns Elle and Paris Match magazines and Europe 1 radio, is due to publish quarterly sales on May 10. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by James Regan)

