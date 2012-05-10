Lagardere Q1 sales fall, keeps earnings goal

PARIS, May 10 (Reuters) - French media-to-aerospace conglomerate Lagardere posted a 12.5 percent drop in sales in the first quarter, weighed down by its fledgling sports unit and after it sold its international magazine business.

The group stuck to its target for stable recurring earnings before interest and tax this year, however, after posting a steep net loss last year.

“In the first quarter 2012, the economic backdrop proved uncertain, in particular in Europe, resulting for the Lagardere group in pressure on the advertising market and slackness in consumption,” Lagardere said in a statement. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)