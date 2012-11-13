Lagardere Q3 sales down 1 pct, keeps profit goal

PARIS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - French media-to-aerospace group Lagardere kept its annual profit target on Tuesday, as strong publishing sales helped it limit its third quarter sales decline to 1 percent.

Lagardere, which competes with Pearson Plc and Bertelsmann AG in radio and book publishing, said it still expected its core 2012 media profit to be stable compared to 2011.

Third-quarter revenue was 1.963 billion euros, compared with analysts’ expectations of 1.95-2.00 billion euros, according to a poll of six analysts.