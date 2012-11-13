FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lagardere Q3 sales down 1 pct, keeps profit goal
November 13, 2012 / 7:16 AM / 5 years ago

Lagardere Q3 sales down 1 pct, keeps profit goal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - French media-to-aerospace group Lagardere kept its annual profit target on Tuesday, as strong publishing sales helped it limit its third quarter sales decline to 1 percent.

Lagardere, which competes with Pearson Plc and Bertelsmann AG in radio and book publishing, said it still expected its core 2012 media profit to be stable compared to 2011.

Third-quarter revenue was 1.963 billion euros, compared with analysts’ expectations of 1.95-2.00 billion euros, according to a poll of six analysts.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon

