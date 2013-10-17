FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lagardere Active to cut 400 jobs - report
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
Autos
U.S. carmakers eye chance to cut oversupply
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 17, 2013 / 8:10 AM / 4 years ago

Lagardere Active to cut 400 jobs - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - French media group Lagardere plans to cut 400 jobs and sell 10 of the 39 titles at its magazines and radio division, La Lettre A newsletter reported.

Lagardere Active is holding a meeting with staff on Thursday, according to a spokeswoman for the division who declined to comment on the details of the report.

“Announcements will be made this afternoon,” the spokeswoman said.

Lagardere group said in August it expected advertising revenue to fall about 7 percent at Lagardere Active this year.

The division accounts for roughly a fifth of the company’s revenue and is the most sensitive to the advertising cycle. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.