Lagardere picks Rossel-Reworld offer for magazines

PARIS, April 2 (Reuters) - Lagardere said it chose an offer from a consortium of Belgium’s Rossel and France’s Reworld Media for 10 of its magazine titles.

The sale will be completed by Aug. 31, Lagardere said in a statement on Wednesday.

Lagardere announced in October that it planned to sell 10 magazine titles including popular Psychologies Magazine, Be and Premiere, and several home and decoration magazines. It wants to focus on growing its most strategic brands online, such as the French edition of “Elle”. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)