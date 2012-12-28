FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France's NRJ eyes Lagardere's Virgin Radio-report
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Advertising/Marketing
December 28, 2012 / 7:01 AM / 5 years ago

France's NRJ eyes Lagardere's Virgin Radio-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 28 (Reuters) - French media group NRJ has offered to pay 70 million euros ($92.56 million) to buy Virgin Radio, the musical radio station that its owner Lagardere Active is looking to sell, Les Echos said on Friday.

“NRJ made the offer to Lagardere Active’s management last week,” the paper said, without citing its sources.

Contacted by Les Echos, Lagardere Active, the radio and magazine publishing unit of media-to-aerospace group Lagardere, however, said it had yet to receive such an offer.

Earlier this month NRJ had offered to buy a 20 percent stake in Virgin Radio while mobile internet radio Goom was believed to have offered to buy a 51 percent stake during the summer but the talks failed, Les Echos said.

NRJ and Lagardere could not immediately be reached for comment on Friday. ($1 = 0.7563 euros) (Reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier and Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.