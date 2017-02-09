(Repeats without change to text)

Feb 9 French media group Lagardere raised its guidance for 2016 group recurring earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) on Thursday after a strong end of year performance driven by its Travel Retail and Sports and Entertainment divisions.

The company now targets group recurring EBIT growth for 2016 of around 13 percent, versus a previous target of just over 10 percent.

The company reported fourth-quarter revenue of 1.98 billion euros ($2.11 billion), up 2.4 percent on a like-for-like basis. ($1 = 0.9380 euros) (Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Adrian Croft)