BRIEF-Jagran Prakashan Dec-qtr profit up about 26 pct
* Consensus forecast for Dec quarter profit was 826.8 million rupees
Feb 9 French media group Lagardere raised its guidance for 2016 group recurring earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) on Thursday after a strong end of year performance driven by its Travel Retail and Sports and Entertainment divisions.
The company now targets group recurring EBIT growth for 2016 of around 13 percent, versus a previous target of just over 10 percent.
The company reported fourth-quarter revenue of 1.98 billion euros ($2.11 billion), up 2.4 percent on a like-for-like basis. ($1 = 0.9380 euros) (Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Adrian Croft)
Feb 10 Unite Students, the student accommodation unit of Unite Group Plc, and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC have bought Birmingham-based student housing provider Aston Student Village for 227 million pounds ($283 million).
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.05 yuan per share (before tax) to shareholders of record on Feb. 15 for 2016 H1