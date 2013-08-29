FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lagardere sticks to earnings forecast
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 29, 2013 / 3:51 PM / 4 years ago

Lagardere sticks to earnings forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 29 (Reuters) - French media group Lagardere posted a 23 percent rise in first-half operating profit at its media business on Thursday and stuck to its full-year earnings growth target.

Recurring media earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) reached 138 million euros. Lagardere added that first-half sales were stable on a like-for-like basis at 3.406 billion euros ($4.50 billion).

The group said it still expected 2013 recurring media EBIT to grow between 0 and 5 percent versus 2012 at constant exchange rates. The guidance is based on advertising revenue falling about 7 percent at magazine and radio division Lagardere Active. ($1 = 0.7562 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Astrid Wendlandt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.