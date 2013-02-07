UPDATE 1-Lagardere posts slight drop in 2012 sales

* 2012 sales fall 3.7 pct, down 0.2 pct like-for-like

* Confirms 2012 media profit guidance (Adds detail, background)

PARIS, Feb 7 (Reuters) - French media group Lagardere posted a slight fall in full-year sales as growth at its travel retail business helped offset declines at its magazines and radio division and sports rights business.

Lagardere, which competes with Pearson Plc and Bertelsmann AG in radio and book publishing, also confirmed its previous forecast for stable core 2012 media profit.

Revenue fell 0.2 percent like-for-like to 7.37 billion euros ($9.98 billion) last year, Lagardere said in a statement on Thursday. The reported drop was 3.7 percent, mainly due to disposals.

Analysts had expected sales of 7.36 billion euros, according to the average of estimates from 18 analysts in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.

The book publishing division, which accounts for a quarter of group revenue, saw full-year sales slip 1.2 percent on a like-for-like basis, weighed down by Spain, the United States and the UK.

Lagardere Active, the group’s magazines and radio division, had a 3.9 percent like-for-like decline in sales. The unit is the company’s most sensitive to the advertising cycle.

Its sports rights and marketing business posted a 5.9 percent like-for-like drop in sales.

The company’s largest division, Lagardere Services, achieved a 2.2 percent rise in sales on a like-for-like basis to 3.81 billion euros, driven by 8.2 percent growth at its travel retail business, which includes outlets in airports and train stations.

The company is due to publish full-year results on March 7. ($1 = 0.7387 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Leila Abboud and Christian Plumb)