FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lagardere raises 2013 profit outlook
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 11, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 4 years ago

Lagardere raises 2013 profit outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - French media group Lagardere raised its 2013 profit outlook on Tuesday, citing improving trends in the book publlishing and travel retail at the end of the year.

Lagardere posted a 1.3 percent decline in full-year like-for-like 2013 revenue to 7.216 billion euros on Tuesday.

Analysts had expected sales of 7.382 billion euros, according to the average of 16 analysts in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.

Lagardere, which competes with Pearson Plc and Bertelsmann AG in radio and book publishing, said it now expected 2013 recurring media earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to grow by more than 5 percent.

Lagagere had previously guided for 2013 recurring media EBIT growth of between 0 and 5 percent versus 2012 at constant exchange rates.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.