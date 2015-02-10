FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lagardere confident on 2014 earnings target
#Publishing
February 10, 2015 / 7:36 AM / 3 years ago

Lagardere confident on 2014 earnings target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - French media group Lagardere said on Tuesday it was confident of meeting its recurring Media EBIT earnings growth target in 2014 despite a 1.8 percent like-for-like fall in revenue for the year.

It said the result should be in the middle of its targeted range of between zero and 5 percent growth.

Sales for the year were 7.17 billion euros ($8 billion), down 1.8 percent like-for-like, down 0.6 percent on a reported basis, and below analysts’ expectations of 7.22 billion.

The company said that at the end of the year its Travel Retail division had maintained growth while its TV production division caught up on programme deliveries, but these factors were offset by lower publishing revenue after a number of bestsellers boosted revenue in the fourth quarter of 2013. ($1 = 0.8829 euros) (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
