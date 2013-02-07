FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lagardere 2012 sales fall 3.7 pct
February 7, 2013 / 7:31 AM / in 5 years

Lagardere 2012 sales fall 3.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 7 (Reuters) - French media-to-aerospace group Lagardere posted a 3.7 percent drop in full-year revenue to 7.37 billion euros ($9.98 billion) on Thursday.

Analysts had expected sales of 7.36 billion euros, according to the average of estimates from 18 analysts in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.

Lagardere, which competes with Pearson Plc and Bertelsmann AG in radio and book publishing, confirmed its earlier guidance for core 2012 media profit to be stable compared with 2011. ($1 = 0.7387 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Leila Abboud)

