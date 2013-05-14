FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2013 / 6:16 AM / in 4 years

Lagardere says Fifty Shades, Ibrahimovic lift sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 14 (Reuters) - Lagardere posted a 2.3 percent rise in first-quarter like-for-like sales on Tuesday, driven by its publishing division, which it said was boosted by the Fifty Shades trilogy and the biography of soccer star Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Revenue reached 1.627 billion euros ($2.11 billion), against 1.579 billion a year earlier, Lagardere said in a statement.

The group confirmed its forecast for 2013 recurring earnings before interest and tax from its media activities to grow between 0 and 5 percent compared with 2012 at constant exchange rates.

$1 = 0.7703 euros Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
